AEW News: The Young Bucks quit Twitter, delete tweets after criticism over Dynamite show

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

What happened?

It seems that the unthinkable has happened: The Young Bucks may be off Twitter for good.

After NXT crushed AEW Dynamite this past week, it has come to light that Matt Jackson has deactivated his Twitter account. His brother Nick Jackson, meanwhile, went ahead and deleted his handle altogether.

Several Twitter users have been talking about the surprising development, and speculating wither negativity from fans was what drove the brothers into leaving.

Nick Jackson has deactivated his twitter account and Matt Jackson has left twitter. I don’t know if it’s a work or not, but it isn’t then this is really sad.



Wrestling twitter is so toxic these days, more toxic than it’s ever been. Please can we all just get along?#ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/aPiefJ0vgW — Honcho (@P1AllElite) December 21, 2019

The ending segment on this week's AEW Dynamite failed to capture the imagination of the wrestling audience, and the show was trounced by NXT in the ratings. AEW's main event featured The Young Bucks taking on SCU for the Tag Team Championship while NXT had Rhea Ripley challenging Shayna Baszler for the Women's Championship.

It was then reported the next day that NXT finished with 795,000 viewers while AEW had just 683,000.

NXT: 795,000

AEW: 683,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 19, 2019

It was also reported that NXT captured the all-important 18-49 demographic. Rhea Ripley turned out to be a big draw, and she captured plenty of attention as she became the NXT Women's Championship.

On the other hand, AEW Dynamite was criticized for The Dark Order ambushing The Elite and SCU, and the segment came off as weak. What made things even worse is that there were tweets going around showing a botch by one of the 'creepers' throwing phantom punches at Dustin Rhodes.

Advertisement

That still doesn't explain The Young Bucks going off Twitter though. Some are even wondering whether it's a work.

Matt Jackson actually tweeted that he was leaving the platform and said, "I've had a fun time on this app for over ten years, but it's time to finally hit the X. I'll see you on BTE!"

It's surprising that The Young Bucks would take this unprecedented step considering that they built their careers using social media platforms like Twitter. But perhaps more will be revealed on the next Being The Elite.