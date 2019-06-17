×
Pro Wrestling News: Tickets going fast for Jericho's Rock n' Wrestling Rager Part Deux event

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
89   //    17 Jun 2019, 23:30 IST

Poster for Chris Jericho's Rock n' Wrestling Rager Part Deux: Second Wave event.
Poster for Chris Jericho's Rock n' Wrestling Rager Part Deux: Second Wave event.

What's the story:

AEW and NJPW's own Chris Jericho announced the sequel to his Rock n' Wrestling Rager extravaganza is close to selling out. Tickets are flying fast for this great show!

In case you didn't know:

The first ever Rock n' Wrestling Rager event held by Chris Jericho took place over a year ago between October 27th-31st. This was a huge success. Stars from Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and various others competed in the special "Sea of Honor" Tournament, which was won by Flip Gordon.

The main event for last year's show featured a Six-Man Tag Team match between The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes & Marty Scurll) and The Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks). Over 2,500 wrestling fans (estimated) attended the cruise.

The heart of the matter:

Jericho has announced today on his Twitter page the upcoming Rock n' Wrestling Rager event is now "90% sold out". This is great news for Jericho, as tickets have been selling very well. This is a solid wrestling show that features wrestlers from various promotions (outside of WWE of course), musicians, celebrities and so on.

The show will be hosted Chris Jericho himself and the stars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Special guest appearances by Kevin Nash, Scott, Sean Waltman, Booker T, MVP, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Vickie Guerrero, and a host of others. We also be seeing "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair as the special Guest of Honor. Podcasts featuring Talk is Jericho, The Wrestling Observer and 83 Weeks: Hall of Fame will be held and broadcasted live. No matches have been booked for the show as of this time.

What's next:

Jericho's Rock n' Wrestling Rager Part Deux: Second Wave event will take place between January 20th through 24th, 2020. The cruise will be going from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Lots of special appearances, guests and podcast shows will be held over the course of those days. You can still pick up some last minute tickets at the links provided above. Last year's show was a big success! Therefore, this is an event that is worth checking out.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
Jericho Cruise The Young Bucks Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Chris Jericho
