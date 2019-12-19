AEW News: Tony Khan hits Stunner on wrestler after Dynamite goes off air [Video]

Tony Khan hits a Stone Cold Stunner on Spears

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite ended with The Dark Order standing tall in the ring. After AEW Dynamite went off the air, the top brass of the promotion decided to have some fun at the expense of Shawn Spears.

After the show went off the air, several Superstars, as well as AEW President Tony Khan, hit Spears with Stunners. Joey Janela (dressed as Santa Claus), Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Aubrey Edwards, and Tony all hit Stunners on Spears, as can be seen below in the clips which several fans posted on Twitter. Edwards later reposted a fan's tweet, which features the referee hitting a Stunner on Spears.

Tony Khan gives a Stunner to Shawn Spears after #AEWDynamite goes off air! 😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 awesome time in Corpus Christi tonight! @CodyRhodes @JANELABABY @dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/s6OkbAQt4A — [Jose] ホセ 𓅓 (@mancillas_jose) December 19, 2019

Spears made his AEW debut back in May, and competed in the Pre-show Casino Battle Royale at the Double Or Nothing event. He soon established himself as a dastardly heel after hitting Cody with a steel chair at Fyter Fest. Spears lost the feud and later got into a rivalry with Janela, after the latter disrespected Spears' manager, Tully Blanchard. This feud culminated in a victory for Spears at AEW Full Gear.

It should be noted that December 18 marks the 55th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. It's safe to say that this post-show segment was AEW's tribute to the Rattlesnake.