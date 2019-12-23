AEW News: Tony Khan reveals why he gave a stone-cold stunner to former WWE Superstar
Dec 23, 2019 IST
It was recently reported that post-AEW Dark, Tony Khan delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Shawn Spears after AEW went off the air. The move was criticized as Khan is not a performer in any shape or form. Khan revealed on Twitter that though he didn't want to do it, Spears and the crowd forced his hand and he felt that he had no choice.
Shawn Spears took to Twitter himself to defend the 'after hours' segment saying that it was show business and that it was his idea. It should be noted that Referee Aubrey Edwards also gave Spears a stunner.
Tony Khan insists that he had no idea what was happening when Cody Rhodes called him out. While he came to the ring to thank the crowd, he was asked by Nick Jackson if he wanted to give Spears a stunner, which he declined. But after the crowd and Shawn Spears egged him on, he just felt that he had no choice.
It appears that this happened in the spur of the moment. But, this phenomenon is not just exclusive to AEW. WWE has committed such shenanigans after WWE Raw, which are available all over YouTube.
Sometimes, things are just meant to be fun. Nothing more, nothing less!