AEW News: Tony Khan reveals why he gave a stone-cold stunner to former WWE Superstar

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Tony Khan reveals all...

It was recently reported that post-AEW Dark, Tony Khan delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Shawn Spears after AEW went off the air. The move was criticized as Khan is not a performer in any shape or form. Khan revealed on Twitter that though he didn't want to do it, Spears and the crowd forced his hand and he felt that he had no choice.

Shawn Spears took to Twitter himself to defend the 'after hours' segment saying that it was show business and that it was his idea. It should be noted that Referee Aubrey Edwards also gave Spears a stunner.

It’s entertainment. It’s show business.



And it was all my idea. I had a blast with my friends and the people of Texas.



They enjoyed it. Mission accomplished 😊 https://t.co/XMBnFVRDum — “The Chairman” Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) December 19, 2019

Tony Khan insists that he had no idea what was happening when Cody Rhodes called him out. While he came to the ring to thank the crowd, he was asked by Nick Jackson if he wanted to give Spears a stunner, which he declined. But after the crowd and Shawn Spears egged him on, he just felt that he had no choice.

Dude, I had no idea that was happening. Cody called me out, I went to thank the crowd, Nick asked me if I wanted to do a stunner, I said no, then Spears was screaming my name and calling for it, then I heard people in the crowd calling for it, and at that point, I had no choice. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 20, 2019

It appears that this happened in the spur of the moment. But, this phenomenon is not just exclusive to AEW. WWE has committed such shenanigans after WWE Raw, which are available all over YouTube.

Sometimes, things are just meant to be fun. Nothing more, nothing less!