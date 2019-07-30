×
AEW News: Top entertainment reporter signs with the promotion, addresses TNT TV show

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
290   //    30 Jul 2019, 01:55 IST

Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes are seemingly leaving no stone unturned, ahead of the AEW TV show's launch
Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes are seemingly leaving no stone unturned, ahead of the AEW TV show's launch

What's the story?

Popular entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet has taken to his official social media account, so as to let fans in on the fact that he has now signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) - a promotion headed by Tony Khan, with its backstage staff and on-screen talent including names such as Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and many more.

Vliet is set to work as a backstage interviewer for AEW on the promotion's upcoming weekly television show on TNT. The widely-beloved reporter also noted a few other intriguing points in his statement via Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Van Vliet is one of the most well-known reporters in the professional wrestling industry right now and has interviewed several top WWE Superstars as well as performers from other promotions, as evidenced by his YouTube channel.

While Vliet has previously interviewed personalities from various pro wrestling organisations, news of him signing with AEW has naturally come as a rather pleasant surprise to the large majority of pro wrestling fans as well as experts.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Vliet recently served as the host of the "Control Center" segment of AEW's "Road to All Out" series on the YouTube social media platform.

Furthermore, Vliet has taken to his official Instagram account to explain he has signed a deal with AEW to feature as a backstage interviewer for their weekly TV show on TNT, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 2. Vliet also addressed his journey in the entertainment business thus far, thanking everyone he has worked with as well as fans for their continual support.

Below are a few excerpts from Vliet's statements after signing his AEW deal:

"I'm honored to announce that I am officially joining @allelitewrestling on October 2 for the first show on TNT! As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW!"
"Growing up, I idolized the larger-than-life characters in the ring and I wanted nothing more than to be a professional wrestler."
I’m honored to announce that I am officially joining @allelitewrestling on October 2 for the first show on TNT! As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW! Growing up, I idolized the larger-than-life characters in the ring and I wanted nothing more than to be a professional wrestler. When I was 20 years old, I enrolled in a wrestling school in Toronto but my wrestling dreams were put on hold as I chose to focus on graduating with an honors degree in Communication Studies and pursuing my other dream of being a TV host. During my senior year, I called every TV station in town and finally earned an internship that led to my first ever on-air job. Every day, I drove 60 miles each way for that job and worked part-time in the fish department of a pet store at the mall to make ends meet. That has since grown into a 15 year broadcasting career and a YouTube channel where I’m still blown away that I get to have conversations with some of the biggest wrestling stars on the planet. I have loved working as an Entertainment Reporter for @decodrivetv on @wsvn over the last 5 years. My co-hosts @shireensandoval and @lynnmartinez123 are the best in the business—as are the producers, editors, photographers, administrators, studio crew and everyone else at Channel 7. You have all helped me grow so much as both a broadcaster and as a human since I moved to Florida from Ohio in 2014. I am so grateful to have been able to share incredible stories on TV and to also travel the world and report from some of the biggest red carpet events. If you’re reading this, I’ve got two words for you: THANK YOU! I couldn’t have done ANY of this with you and your support. And here’s the best part — we are just getting started!! 💪

What's next?

AEW's next big event "All Out", is set to transpire at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31.

Also Read: WWE News: Kofi Kingston blasts Randy Orton over being "buried in 2009"

What are your thoughts on Chris Van Vliet signing with AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Tony Khan
