AEW News: Top entertainment reporter signs with the promotion, addresses TNT TV show

Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes are seemingly leaving no stone unturned, ahead of the AEW TV show's launch

What's the story?

Popular entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet has taken to his official social media account, so as to let fans in on the fact that he has now signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) - a promotion headed by Tony Khan, with its backstage staff and on-screen talent including names such as Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and many more.

Vliet is set to work as a backstage interviewer for AEW on the promotion's upcoming weekly television show on TNT. The widely-beloved reporter also noted a few other intriguing points in his statement via Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Van Vliet is one of the most well-known reporters in the professional wrestling industry right now and has interviewed several top WWE Superstars as well as performers from other promotions, as evidenced by his YouTube channel.

While Vliet has previously interviewed personalities from various pro wrestling organisations, news of him signing with AEW has naturally come as a rather pleasant surprise to the large majority of pro wrestling fans as well as experts.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Vliet recently served as the host of the "Control Center" segment of AEW's "Road to All Out" series on the YouTube social media platform.

Furthermore, Vliet has taken to his official Instagram account to explain he has signed a deal with AEW to feature as a backstage interviewer for their weekly TV show on TNT, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 2. Vliet also addressed his journey in the entertainment business thus far, thanking everyone he has worked with as well as fans for their continual support.

Below are a few excerpts from Vliet's statements after signing his AEW deal:

"I'm honored to announce that I am officially joining @allelitewrestling on October 2 for the first show on TNT! As a lifelong wrestling fan, this is a dream come true to mix my passion for broadcasting and pro wrestling as a backstage interviewer for AEW!"

"Growing up, I idolized the larger-than-life characters in the ring and I wanted nothing more than to be a professional wrestler."

What's next?

AEW's next big event "All Out", is set to transpire at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31.

What are your thoughts on Chris Van Vliet signing with AEW?