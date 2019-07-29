WWE News: Kofi Kingston blasts Randy Orton over being "buried in 2009"

WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston had a rather infamous fall out back in 2009

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has taken to his official social media account, in order to respond to a tweet directed towards him by SummerSlam opponent, Randy Orton.

Addressing Orton's aforementioned tweet, Kingston harked back to their controversial fall out in 2009, asserting that he's not the same "kid" that Orton "buried in 2009".

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz, with both superstars consistently emphasizing their 2009 incident in the ongoing WWE Championship feud.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston had a considerable amount of momentum on his side back in 2009, and was seemingly all set to break through as a legitimate main-event attraction in WWE at the time.

However, as has been discussed time and again in the pro wrestling community; owing to Kingston allegedly having botched a segment during a match against Orton, the former's push was eventually stopped after his feud with The Viper in 2009.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that despite having competed as a mid-card talent in the WWE since his 2009 fiasco with Randy Orton, Kofi has managed to fight the odds, and finally won the prestigious WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Following a tweet by Kingston wherein the reigning WWE Champion expressed his excitement for SummerSlam, Orton noted that 3 of his 13 reigns as World Champion started at SummerSlam, whilst pointing out that he will beat Kingston in their matchup next month.

Not one to take things lying down, Kingston referenced their infamous 2009 fall out, and responded with the following statement:

“Oh no...for real??? Please. I’m not the same kid that you buried in 2009. SummerSlam will be very different...stupidly different. You’ll see.”

Can’t wait.

3 of my 13 world title reigns started at #SummerSlam Soon to be 4 https://t.co/pi4ZbHJ8zd — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 28, 2019

Oh no...for real??? 😱



Please. I’m not the same kid that you buried in 2009. SummerSlam will be very different...stupidly different. You’ll see. 😘 https://t.co/emQpPcz1zD — KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 29, 2019

What's next?

Reigning WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, which takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the 11th of August.

