AEW News: Top stars on Cain Velasquez making his pro wrestling debut

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 66 // 05 Aug 2019, 02:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cain Velasquez (far left) and Cody Rhodes (far right) stole the show at AAA's TripleMania

What's the story?

Per MMA Fighting, AEW star Cody Rhodes as well as other top performers namely Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson, are said to have been incredibly impressed by the pro wrestling skills exhibited by Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez made his professional wrestling debut in a 6-man tag team match at AAA's TripleMania event, subsequently garnering a considerable amount of praise from the aforementioned AEW stars for his stellar performance.

In case you didn't know...

Cain Velasquez is considered by many to be one of the greatest Heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters of all time.

Velasquez is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who holds notable wins over legends of the sport namely Junior dos Santos, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira aka "Big Nog", WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, etc.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Cain Velasquez has, unfortunately, found himself falling victim to the injury bug quite often over the course of his MMA career, owing to which the talented UFC stalwart has been a tad inactive in the sport over the past few years.

Velasquez recently made his professional wrestling debut at AAA's TripleMania where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown from the legendary Alvarado wrestling family...His team took on Los Mercenarios (El Texano Jr. and Black Taurus) and Killer Kross.

Furthermore, Velasquez seemingly surprised both fans and critics alike with his acrobatic manoeuvres, particularly owing to the fact that he's well over 250 pounds...The UFC legend's team picked up the victory at TripleMania, following which, Cody had words of high praise for Velasquez --

“I was really impressed with him. He seemed like a big kid. He was breathing and allowing himself time to take and see/feel the crowd. I was happy to see that debut. And I loved his shoes."

"Taurus is really special too. I would love to see everybody in that ring at AEW at some point, even for a one off. Cain also didn’t have ‘happy feet’ and was very calm even when moving quickly. Ahead of most.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Kenny Omega chimed in with his two cents on Velasquez's performance; noting that the latter was fantastic and that he'd love to see Velasquez "do it more often".

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks explained that Velasquez did great, and all his spots were clean -- adding that the locker room popped when the MMA icon pulled off a Running Hurricanrana.

What's next?

Cain Velasquez is expected to continue advancing his career in the professional wrestling realm, while also competing in the UFC, in the days to come.

Also Read: WWE News: Reason behind Charly Caruso missing this week's RAW revealed

What are your thoughts on Cain Velasquez's performance at TripleMania? Sound off!