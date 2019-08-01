WWE News: Reason behind Charly Caruso missing this week's RAW revealed

WWE interviewer Charly Caruso was absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

What's the story?

WWE on-air personality Charly Caruso wasn't present for this week's tapings of Monday Night RAW; which in turn elicited questions regarding her absence, from several fans on social media.

Apparently, Caruso got wind of the same, and let fans in on the fact that she'd been given the week off by WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Charly Caruso has been serving as an interviewer for the WWE on the main roster since 2016 and had initially been hired as an on-air personality for the NXT brand.

The talented conversationalist eventually gained a considerable amount of fans, owing to her work as an interviewer and on-air personality in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Charly Caruso is well-known for her consistency -- regularly appearing on WWE TV programming -- which could likely be why her absence from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW caught fans by surprise.

In response to a Twitter user putting forth a question regarding Caruso having missed RAW this week, the WWE on-air personality tweeted the following statement --

"I had the week off—I’ll be back next Monday!"

Moreover, addressing her appearances on ESPN First Take, Caruso posted the following message on Instagram alongside a photo of herself standing next to an ESPN logo --

"When you kick off the show with a compliment from @stephenasmith, you know it's going to be a good day!! And, the newest great debate continued: Mahomes vs Rodgers as the better QB?! I'll be back in the driver's seat tomorrow and Friday, so tune into @firsttake on @espn 10-noon EST."

I had the week off—I’ll be back next Monday! 🥰 https://t.co/ZQBvsMjfnP — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) July 30, 2019

What's next?

As noted, Charly Caruso will resume her WWE interviewing duties next week -- Meanwhile, Caruso will continue appearing on ESPN First Take this week.

