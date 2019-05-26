Jon Moxley debuted at AEW's Double Or Nothing and this is how Twitter reacted
The world of professional watched in utter shock and awe, as Jox Moxley made his thunderous debut in All Elite Wrestling's first show ever, Double Or Nothing.
Dean Ambrose has had an eventful 2019 so far. Earlier, this year, he was one of several WWE Superstars who requested their release from the company. WWE went as far to announce on social media that he has requested his release.
Ambrose didn't leave immediately though. He wasn't featured at this year's WrestleMania, but was a part of a 6-man tag team match at WWE Fastlane 2019, which was dubbed by WWE as The Shield's final reunion. The bout saw The Shield emerge victorious.
This reunion turned out to be a ruse though, as WWE kept having more "final reunions" after the first one. It all ended at a WWE Network Special, named "The Shield's Final Chapter". The Hounds of Justice defeated the dastardly trio of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.
Days later, Ambrose took the wrestling world by storm by posting a video on his official Twitter handle. The video hinted at him going back to his indie roots, and bringing back the notorious character of Jon Moxley.
This resulted in pro-wrestling fans coming up with a string of speculation on where would Moxley end up. After Chris Jericho defeated longtime foe Kenny Omega, Moxley made his shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling, as he came out after the main event of the night and proceeded to attack both competitors.
The shocking events at the end of Double Or Nothing have caused a Twitter storm among wrestling fans. Various fans, as well as wrestling personalities, shared their thoughts on Jon Moxley's All Elite Wrestling debut.
Let's take a look at some of the best tweets that have come up since Moxley's debut.