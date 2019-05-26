Jon Moxley debuted at AEW's Double Or Nothing and this is how Twitter reacted

Jon Moxley

The world of professional watched in utter shock and awe, as Jox Moxley made his thunderous debut in All Elite Wrestling's first show ever, Double Or Nothing.

Dean Ambrose has had an eventful 2019 so far. Earlier, this year, he was one of several WWE Superstars who requested their release from the company. WWE went as far to announce on social media that he has requested his release.

Ambrose didn't leave immediately though. He wasn't featured at this year's WrestleMania, but was a part of a 6-man tag team match at WWE Fastlane 2019, which was dubbed by WWE as The Shield's final reunion. The bout saw The Shield emerge victorious.

This reunion turned out to be a ruse though, as WWE kept having more "final reunions" after the first one. It all ended at a WWE Network Special, named "The Shield's Final Chapter". The Hounds of Justice defeated the dastardly trio of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

Days later, Ambrose took the wrestling world by storm by posting a video on his official Twitter handle. The video hinted at him going back to his indie roots, and bringing back the notorious character of Jon Moxley.

This resulted in pro-wrestling fans coming up with a string of speculation on where would Moxley end up. After Chris Jericho defeated longtime foe Kenny Omega, Moxley made his shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling, as he came out after the main event of the night and proceeded to attack both competitors.

The shocking events at the end of Double Or Nothing have caused a Twitter storm among wrestling fans. Various fans, as well as wrestling personalities, shared their thoughts on Jon Moxley's All Elite Wrestling debut.

Let's take a look at some of the best tweets that have come up since Moxley's debut.

Jon Moxley is gonna be AEW’s Stone Cold and it’s gonna be great. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) May 26, 2019

Jon Moxley proudly showing off the fact that he can flip off the crowd as Double or Nothing goes off the air. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/zzRT3yzAsr — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

KENNY OMEGA AND JON MOXLEY GO AT IT. YES YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY AND THAT GIF IS REAL! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/He0twAUwzz — TurnbuckleTopics 🎙 (@TT_4You) May 26, 2019

What a Night!!



Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose is now in AEW #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/OREnANLeY3 — Just A Cool Alexa Bliss Fan Account (@Era_Of_Bliss) May 26, 2019

THAT SETTLES IT. AEW. IS. WAR.



VINCE ISNT READY — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) May 26, 2019

Dean Ambrose is officially GONE!



Jon Moxley has ARRIVED!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/O4jAwEwSYH — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘™ ♚ ۞ (@MysticPabbz) May 26, 2019