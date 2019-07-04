×
AEW News: Video footage reveals tensions flaring backstage at AEW Fyter Fest after Cody's injury

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
103   //    04 Jul 2019, 10:25 IST

Future feud?
Future feud?

What's the story?

On AEW - Road to Fight For the Fallen - Episode 02 as shown on the Nightmare Family channel, tensions flared between MJF and Shawn Spears backstage after Shawn Spears hit Cody Rhodes resulting in a horrific injury.

In case you didn't know..

After his match at AEW Fyter Fest with Darby Allin resulted in a draw, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Shawn Spears. Spears laid a vicious chair shot across Cody Rhodes' head as he dropped to the mat. There was a visible bloody gash on the back of his head as he laid in the ring. Brandi Rhodes, MJF, SCU, and backstage personnel helped him to the back.

The reason for Spears attacking Cody was hinted at, due to Cody calling Spears 'a great hand'. This was Cody Rhodes complimenting his signing but it seems those three words have rubbed Shawn Spears the wrong way.

The heart of the matter

The video below details the chair shot to Cody's head and the aftermath. The emotional scenes are on display as his wife and crew lead Cody to the back. The video also reveals the stitches he received as medical personnel were working diligently to clean up the blood.

After that, an irate MJF is screaming at Michael Cuellari and Dylan Frymyer (Sunny Daze). He accosts Michael for not ramping up security. Shawn Spears is then being escorted out by security as MJF verbally lays into him for attacking his friend and mentor. Shawn Spears fires back obscenities as he is escorted out and MJF is held back from getting into an actual fight.

In the same video, it was also announced that Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela will be taking on MJF, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears in a six-man tag team match. On Twitter, MJF didn't take kindly to the news.

What's next?

The chair shot established the seeds for a feud between The American Nightmare and Shawn Spears. It would not be wrong to speculate that this could lead to a match between Cody and Spears at AEW All Out. Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with his brother to take on The Young Bucks at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Cody Rhodes Tye Dillinger AEW Roster
