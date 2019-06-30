AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a tasteless jibe at Cody Rhodes

Spears' attack on Rhodes

What's the story?

At tonight's Fyter Fest event, Shawn Spears came out after Cody Rhodes' match and hit him with a brutal chair shot, that left Cody in a pool of blood.

Spears proceeded to make fun of Cody on Twitter, as he posted a short video starring the AEW EVP uttering these words: "...and he's a great hand".

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's Fyter Fest show saw Cody Rhodes taking on Darby Allin in a 20-minute draw. Allin came out to the ring carrying a body bag that had "Cody 1-1" spray painted on it. The match was a hard-fought back and forth between the two Superstars, with neither one wanting to give up.

In the closing moments of the match, Cody hit Allin with a Cross Rhodes and prepared to pin him. Unfortunately for Cody, the match ended a mere second before the referee could complete the three-count, and it ended in a 20-minute draw. Soon after the match, Shawn Spears hit the ring and attacked Rhodes with an incredibly disturbing chair shot to the head. The shot left Cody lying in the ring with an open wound, and a pool of blood forming on the mat.

Several Superstars came out to check on Cody while Spears left through the crowd.

The heart of the matter

Soon after, AEW posted an update on Cody's condition, stating that he had received 12 stitches.

Spears didn't wait much before poking fun at Rhodes, as he posted a short clip featuring Cody on his official Twitter as well as Instagram accounts. The video shows Cody talking about Spears, calling him "a great hand".

What's next?

This looks like the beginning of a fierce rivalry between Spears and Rhodes. Stay tuned for more developments on this story.

What was your reaction to the brutal chair shot to the head that Cody took tonight?