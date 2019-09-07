AEW News: Why the Full Gear main event might not happen

Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho

Earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling announced that the main event of its next PPV will be Chris Jericho defending his AEW title against Cody Rhodes.

The bout will take place at the November 9th Full Gear PPV airing live from Baltimore, and the PPV is also set to feature Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley, a bout originally scheduled to take place at All Out, but was scrapped when Moxley suffered an injury.

In a new interview with IGN, Cody Rhodes revealed that the main event at Full Gear might not take place due to Chris Jericho having a title defense before the PPV on the weekly TV show, set to kickoff on October 2nd.

"This is one of the positive uses of 'card subject to change,'" Cody said. "I'm coming off a win over Dustin, one of the best of all time, and coming off a win over Shawn Spears, who's an absolute stud. Those were two huge wins. So me going for the title makes all the sense in the world. But it may not end up being me versus Chris Jericho. Because Chris Jericho still has a title defense before that in Philadelphia. And it may not be me if I take a loss to Sammy Guevara on the premiere episode. I think Chris Jericho is probably going to get through his first title defense, but if he doesn't we're going to stick to our word about win/loss records being a deciding factor. It's really about the data and who has the best record."

AEW has stressed that the company will be placing much more emphasis on wins and losses to determine who gets title shots in the promotion, which is why the Cody vs Jericho match was booked in the first place. But with Cody set to face Sammy Guevara at the first AEW TV show on October 2nd, it's possible a Guevara win could change the main event landscape at Full Gear.

