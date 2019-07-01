AEW News: Wrestler insults media and storms off during Fyter Fest post-show interview

Fyter Fest

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar MJF wasn't too thrilled with the questions thrown at him by the media at last night's Fyter Fest post-show media scrum.

He proceeded to insult the media throughout the session, and stormed off the stage in the end.

In case you didn't know...

AEW's recent event, Fyter Fest, didn't go as planned for MJF. He competed in a Fatal Four Way match at the event, which also featured Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Jimmy Havoc. MJF insulted the live crowd before the match began, which saw all four Superstars displaying some incredible moves, The ending to the match saw Page hitting a Rite of Passage on Jimmy Havoc and pinning him to win the bout. Page will be facing Kip Sabian at the upcoming Fight for the Fallen event.

MJF's heel persona was on full display here, as the crowd hated every bit of him.

The heart of the matter

During the post-show media scrum, MJF came out to answer a bunch of questions, but it didn't take long for him to throw insults at the media persons, in what was MJF still being in character.

Fans must have noticed how MJF was one of the wrestlers who came to check on Cody after Shawn Spears' brutal chair attack on him. When asked his opinion on the attack, MJF hurled profanities at Spears and referred to him as a "complete s***bag". He added that he would love to have a one-on-one encounter against Hangman Page, as well as Shawn Spears in the near future. You can check the entire interview here. Be warned, as the interview contains some offensive language.

What's next?

MJF's heelish attitude is working well if last night was any indication. Hopefully, it helps him become a mainstay on the AEW roster for years to come.

