WWE News: Triple H reacts to WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff

Heyman, Triple H, and Bischoff

What's the story?

WWE EVP Triple H recently posted a tweet welcoming Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to WWE, soon after it was announced that they have been appointed as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown Live, respectively.

Triple H heaped praise on Heyman and Bischoff, and credited the two for pushing the WWE forward over the last 25 years.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, WWE announced on its official website as well as its social media handles that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been hired by the company as Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively.

The breaking news took the wrestling world by storm, with fans and wrestling personalities sharing their reactions on social media. WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, EC3, Rusev and many more commented on the appointments.

It's worth noting that Eric Bischoff used to run WCW back in the mid to late 90s, a company that went head to head with WWE and even managed to best it in the rating department for 83 straight weeks during the infamous Monday Night Wars.

On the other hand, Paul Heyman's ECW carved a niche for itself and was notorious for presenting a hardcore style of wrestling on a weekly basis. Both men went on to become on-screen GMs for WWE's premier shows, Raw and SmackDown, after their companies were bought off by Vince McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Triple H has posted a heartfelt welcome message addressed to Bischoff and Heyman. The Game dubbed the two men as being someone who pushed the industry as well as WWE forward over the course of the past 25 years, and welcomed them back to the team.

Two people who pushed our industry and @WWE forward over the last 25+ years. Great to have @HeymanHustle and @EBischoff working on #Raw and #SDLive. Welcome BACK to the team. https://t.co/e5gxEVgl8r — Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2019

It was reported that WWE had been talking with Heyman since February, while the decision to appoint Bischoff was made over the last few weeks.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what changes the company undergoes with Heyman and Bischoff taking the helm.

What was your reaction to WWE bringing in Heyman and Bischoff?