WWE News: Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff named Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown Live

27 Jun 2019

What's the story?

WWE has named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of its two premier shows.

Heyman will be running the red brand, while Eric Bischoff has been appointed as the Executive Producer for SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2004, when General Managers were used prominently on WWE TV and were consistently involved in major storylines, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman used to run WWE Raw and SmackDown as on-screen GMs.

Their association with Vince McMahon dates back to the Monday Night Wars, famously dubbed as The Attitude Era, when professional wrestling was at its pinnacle in regards to fan engagement and interest. While Vince McMahon's WWE and Eric Bischoff's WCW competed on a weekly basis, Paul Heyman's ECW managed to secure a small, yet loyal fan base for itself. Both ECW and WCW were bought off by Vince McMahon in 2001, marking the end of The Attitude Era.

The heart of the matter

WWE has just made the huge announcement on its official website, which can be accessed via the above tweet. Here's what the roles will demand of Bischoff and Heyman:

In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.

What's next?

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have both proven their worth time and again, and their association with WWE as Executive Directors is a huge plus for the company as it moves ahead. In light of declining ratings and poor viewership, this announcement is a breath of fresh air.

