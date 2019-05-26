AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer interferes in top match

Dustin vs Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

One of the big matches of AEW's Double or Nothing was the brother vs brother match at AEW Double or Nothing.

In the match between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, a WWE Hall of Famer returned to make things even in the match.

In case you didn't know...

The match between Cody and Dustin was a brutal and deadly one as the two brothers fought tooth and nail.

The 50-year-old Dustin was bloodied and opened up, as there was a lot of blood gushing out of Dustin's head. Cody was lethal and tried to inflict as much damage as possible on his own brother.

The match ended with Cody landing the Cross Rhodes and getting the win.

The heart of the matter

During the match, Dustin was thrown outside by his brother. Cody was accompanied by his wife Brandi Rhodes, who actually interefered in the match.

Brandi who herself is a wrestler, speared her brother-in-law, Dustin, on the outside, during the match. The spear came out of nowhere and surprised us all! Referee Earl Hebner ejected Brandi and told her to the back, but she argued and then some, and had no intention to leave her husband's side in the match.

But, out of nowhere came WWE Hall of Famer and a friend of the Rhodes family, Diamond Dallas Page, who told Brandi to go to the back, and when she resisted, he carried her back to the locker room, much to the delight of the fans at the arena, who chanted DDP's name.

Earlier in the night, we saw Kharma, another former WWE Superstar, return to wrestling, competing in the triple threat match between Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Kylie Rae, which was eventually won by Baker.

What's next?

This was Dustin Rhodes' last ever pro wrestling match.