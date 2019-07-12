×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: WWE legend reveals why Jon Moxley is All Elite Wrestling's biggest signing

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
262   //    12 Jul 2019, 12:19 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

WWE legend and All Elite Wrestling senior advisor Jim Ross recently spoke with Busted Open Radio ahead of AEW Fight For The Fallen. During the interview, JR revealed why he thought that Jon Moxley was All Elite Wrestling's biggest acquisition.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at Fyter Fest where he beat "Bad Boy" Joey Janela in the main event.

ALSO READ: Top WWE Superstar reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch at live shows

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross spoke about why he thought Jon Moxley was All Elite Wrestling's biggest signing. Here's what JR had to say:

"It is the biggest get for us I think. The timeliness of him coming fresh off WWE television, I know he wasn't always happy with his creative, but he spent a lot of time on TV, had eyes on him and he has name recognition. He is young, athletic and passionate. He comes to work with a chip on his shoulder. He is full of energy. He is a big get, his passion and work ethic rubs off on the other guys."

Jim Ross also spoke about the Buy In for Fyter Fest and why he thought it had been a disappointment:

"Honestly, I wasn't crazy about it, I do not think it sold enough of what we were doing on the main show. I didn't think it was what we needed to be doing. Now, I like comedies, when I'm drinking those are my go-to. I think we have to be selling a good sampling of what we do in the main show. If you have a pregame show for a pay-per-view, those matches shouldn't just be filler, they should be something."

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

AEW Fight For The Fallen takes place Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Jim Ross
Advertisement
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Jon Moxley could exercise his AEW opt-out clause in 1 year
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
5 options for Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley will go to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reacts to WWE hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us