AEW News: WWE legend reveals why Jon Moxley is All Elite Wrestling's biggest signing

What's the story?

WWE legend and All Elite Wrestling senior advisor Jim Ross recently spoke with Busted Open Radio ahead of AEW Fight For The Fallen. During the interview, JR revealed why he thought that Jon Moxley was All Elite Wrestling's biggest acquisition.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling at Fyter Fest where he beat "Bad Boy" Joey Janela in the main event.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross spoke about why he thought Jon Moxley was All Elite Wrestling's biggest signing. Here's what JR had to say:

"It is the biggest get for us I think. The timeliness of him coming fresh off WWE television, I know he wasn't always happy with his creative, but he spent a lot of time on TV, had eyes on him and he has name recognition. He is young, athletic and passionate. He comes to work with a chip on his shoulder. He is full of energy. He is a big get, his passion and work ethic rubs off on the other guys."

Jim Ross also spoke about the Buy In for Fyter Fest and why he thought it had been a disappointment:

"Honestly, I wasn't crazy about it, I do not think it sold enough of what we were doing on the main show. I didn't think it was what we needed to be doing. Now, I like comedies, when I'm drinking those are my go-to. I think we have to be selling a good sampling of what we do in the main show. If you have a pregame show for a pay-per-view, those matches shouldn't just be filler, they should be something."

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

AEW Fight For The Fallen takes place Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida.