AEW News: Young Bucks prepared for their match, give viewers a sneak peek of Fight for the Fallen stage setup

The poster for Fight for the Fallen features The Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin Rhodes. This will likely be the main event for the show.

What's the story?

The Young Bucks are shown having some fun and getting ready for their upcoming showdown with The Rhodes Brothers. We also get a sneak peek of what the stage setup will look like for tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen event.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks are fresh off a fantastic victory alongside Kenny Omega, as "The Elite" reunited to defeat the team of The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and Laredo Kid at Fyter Fest several weeks ago. Nick and Matt Jackson now face one of their toughest challenges to date as they will be going head-to-head with Cody and Dustin Rhodes tonight at Fight for the Fallen.

The heart of the matter...

The Young Bucks took some time out of their busy schedule to post a video on Twitter showing they're prepared for the challenge tonight against Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Additionally, we also get a glimpse of the stage design for tonight's show.

The Young Bucks are ready for the Rhodes Brothers tonight #BucksVsBrotherhood ... watch on @BRLive (US/Canada) and @FiteTV (world wide) pic.twitter.com/yoU5OTDqXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 13, 2019

What's next?

Tonight, The Young Bucks will headline AEW's Fight for the Fallen as they challenge Cody and Dustin Rhodes in what will most likely be the main event. The show will be going live starting at 7:30 pm (EST) with the kickoff pre-show on B/R Live and FiteTV.

