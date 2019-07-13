×
AEW News: Young Bucks prepared for their match, give viewers a sneak peek of Fight for the Fallen stage setup

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
173   //    13 Jul 2019, 21:29 IST

The poster for Fight for the Fallen features The Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin Rhodes. This will likely be the main event for the show.
The poster for Fight for the Fallen features The Young Bucks, Cody and Dustin Rhodes. This will likely be the main event for the show.

What's the story?

The Young Bucks are shown having some fun and getting ready for their upcoming showdown with The Rhodes Brothers. We also get a sneak peek of what the stage setup will look like for tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen event.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks are fresh off a fantastic victory alongside Kenny Omega, as "The Elite" reunited to defeat the team of The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) and Laredo Kid at Fyter Fest several weeks ago. Nick and Matt Jackson now face one of their toughest challenges to date as they will be going head-to-head with Cody and Dustin Rhodes tonight at Fight for the Fallen.

The heart of the matter...

The Young Bucks took some time out of their busy schedule to post a video on Twitter showing they're prepared for the challenge tonight against Cody and Dustin Rhodes. Additionally, we also get a glimpse of the stage design for tonight's show.

What's next?

Tonight, The Young Bucks will headline AEW's Fight for the Fallen as they challenge Cody and Dustin Rhodes in what will most likely be the main event. The show will be going live starting at 7:30 pm (EST) with the kickoff pre-show on B/R Live and FiteTV.

Who would you like to see walk away victorious tonight at Fight for the Fallen, Cody and Dustin Rhodes or The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comment section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results. We will also have ongoing breaking news stories and full results for tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen at the link provided here.

Tags:
AEW Fight for the Fallen The Rhodes Brothers The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Dusty Rhodes AEW Tickets AEW Roster AEW PPV Schedule 2019
