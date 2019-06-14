×
AEW/NJPW News: Chris Jericho reveals real reason behind NJPW editing his entrance music

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
173   //    14 Jun 2019, 02:05 IST

Chris Jericho is a true pro wrestling genius
Chris Jericho is a true pro wrestling genius

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to his official social media account to let fans in on why NJPW edited his entrance music in the replay of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada.

Apparently, Jericho had responded to a fan's query regarding the same, noting that NJPW had the rights to use his band Fozzy's song "Judas" for his entrance.

Jericho noted that he had no idea why they edited the replay video and added a run-of-the-mill rock music track to it, however, Y2J later revealed that NJPW refused to pay a small rights fee owing to which they had to make the change.

In case you didn't know...

At the recent NJPW Dominion 6.9 event, reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defended his title in the headlining matchup of the show against none other than WCW and WWE veteran Chris Jericho.

Okada ended up successfully defending his title, in what the large majority of professional wrestling fans and experts alike are calling one of the best matches of the 2019 calendar year.

The heart of the matter

Nevertheless, something that truly caught the attention of the pro wrestling community was that the replay video of the aforementioned matchup saw Chris Jericho make his entrance to a run-of-the-mill rock music track.

At the event, however, Jericho had used Fozzy's "Judas" song for his entrance...Needless to say, fans were quick to point out the aforementioned fact, in response to which Jericho simply stated that NJPW had been given the rights to the song and he had no idea why they'd edited the replay video.

Eventually, Jericho corrected himself, and stated the following via his official Twitter account --

"There was a small rights fee involved that @njpwworld & @njpw1972 chose not to pay. End of story."
What's next?

Chris Jericho is expected to be featured prominently in AEW storylines in the days to come, particularly once the company commences its weekly TV show.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's statements regarding NJPW? Sound off!

Tags:
NJPW Chris Jericho Kazuchika Okada
Contact Us