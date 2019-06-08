×
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho challenged by top NJPW star 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
210   //    08 Jun 2019, 15:05 IST

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing
Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran Minoru Suzuki recently took to Twitter and laid out a challenge to two of All Elite Wrestling's top stars – Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, who currently are also working with NJPW, as well.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho made his NJPW return in 2017 when he challenged then-IWGP US Champion, Kenny Omega to a singles title match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. At the Tokyo Dome event, both Jericho and Omega put together a classic brawl with the latter retaining the title.

Jericho eventually went on to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, as he officially announced his departure from the WWE and signed with All Elite Wrestling. However, following Kazuchika Okada's recent title defence against SANADA, 'The Alpha' once again made his return to NJPW as he challenged 'The Rainmaker' to a title match at Dominion.

As for Jon Moxley, the former WWE Champion made his return to Pro Wrestling at AEW: Double or Nothing, assaulting both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega upon his debut. And for his first post-WWE match, Moxley recently competed at the BOSJ 26 finals in NJPW and won the IWGP US Championship off Juice Robinson.

The heart of the matter

Minoru Suzuki might be 50 years old but still somehow remains as the most sadistic and frightening Pro Wrestler in the business. The leader of Suzuki Gun has been terrorizing the NJPW roster for years now and has been dissing out punishment to some of the top stars in the business be it in Japan, UK, or in the US.

Suzuki has now set his sights of two of NJPW's top foreign stars who have apparently have a similar style to that of the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion. The leader of the Suzuki Gun took to Twitter and posted a message, challenging both Moxley and Jericho to a fight.

Following is what Minoru Suzuki tweeted:

What's next?

Minoru Suzuki will be teaming up with his fellow Suzuki Gun stablemate Zack Sabre Jr. at tomorrow's Dominion 6.9 show, as the former RevPro Tag Team Champions get set for a tag match against Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and Yoshi-Hashi.

Moxley will also feature on the card, as the new IWGP US Champion gets set for a one-on-one non-title match against Shota Umino. Jericho, on the other hand, will be in the main event of the show, facing Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Tags:
NJPW Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
