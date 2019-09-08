AEW Opinion: Why it makes sense for Jericho to have former Impact wrestlers as his mystery partners

Who will be Jericho's mystery partners?

Chris Jericho is all set to compete on the first episode of All Elite Wrestling's yet to be named show on TNT. Jericho recently talked about working with Ortiz and Santana, on his podcast, amidst speculation on these two wrestlers being his partners on the show. Was this a hint dropped by Jericho on these two men being his teammates?

Jericho's on a roll

It has been a while since All Elite Wrestling announced that its weekly show will be debuting on TNT on October 2nd. It was later announced that Jericho will team up with two mystery partners to take on Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks on the show. Additionally, Cody Rhodes will take on Sammy Guevara.

Jericho is currently on a roll, and recently defeated Hangman Page in the main event of All Out, becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion. Jericho soon cut a backstage promo, which led to fans all over the world creating hilarious memes on him.

Opinion: All things are pointing towards Ortiz and Santana being Jericho's mystery partners, and it makes sense too!

The debut episode of AEW's TNT show will emanate from Washington, DC. Rumor has it that Ortiz and Santana will be Jericho's mystery partners on the show. Now that Jericho has mentioned wanting to work with these two men, we just might see these three wrestlers team up on the TNT debut of AEW's weekly show.

Also, Ortiz and Santana being revealed as Jericho's mystery partners would make perfect sense. Here's why:

Remember what happened at All Out? After an incredible nail-biting Ladder match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros, Ortiz and Santana came out and launched an attack on The Bucks. The duo didn't spare Lucha Bros too, which might have been done to set up a feud somewhere down the line. An angle has already been set in place and all it needs now is a culmination at some point.

On the other hand, there's Jericho and Omega. These two have been feuding for a long while now. The first-ever AEW show, "Double Or Nothing", was promoted primarily around Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega. The match was a high-stakes encounter, as the winner of the bout would go on to compete in the first-ever AEW World title match. Jericho defeated Omega in the end, bagging a shot at the title and eventually winning it. Omega would want nothing but to get the last laugh by putting down Jericho on the historic first episode of AEW's weekly show on TNT.

Combining these two storylines into one seems like a logical choice here, especially if they want to kickstart the respective feuds on TV, unless of course AEW and Jericho are trying to swerve the fans. With the show mere weeks away, we won't have to wait much longer for the big reveal.

Fans might remember Ortiz and Santana as LAX in Impact Wrestling, but they won't be using the name in All Elite Wrestling. As per a report by Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer newsletter, Ortiz and Santana could use the name Los Boricuas.

Would you like to see Jericho team up with Ortiz and Santana?

