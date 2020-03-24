AEW President Tony Khan reacts to major production change on RAW

WWE RAW had a very different look to it this week!

Did WWE take some inspiration from last week's AEW Dynamite?

Tony Khan had something to say about the change to RAW

This week's episode of WWE had a very different look to it, not least because it's the second episode where the live portion is being filmed in the Performance Center in front of no fans, but one major production change has seemingly happened as WWE experiment with the new format.

The one notable change, instantly visible from the opening segment featuring Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, is that WWE now seem to have their hard cam situated opposite of the ramp. This means, rather than seeing empty seats behind the talent in the ring, we instead see the entrance to the arena and the TitanTron.

While the change may not seem significant, it's a pretty major change when you consider how WWE's episodic television is normally presented, as well as online criticism of them having empty seats in the building with no-one sitting on them.

Of course, this made waves on Twitter, with wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer taking to Twitter to post about it, with AEW President Tony Khan quote-tweeting him to add his response!

AEW, of course, had a similar set-up on this week's critically acclaimed episode of Dynamite, and Khan would respond by posting a GIF of Willem Dafoe's "I'm somewhat of a scientist myself" line, which he says while portraying Norman Osborn in the 2002 Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man. You can see his tweet below.