AEW provides an update on Double or Nothing PPV

But where will the event be held, and who will be on the card?

The event was originally supposed to be held in Las Vegas, NV

DOUBLE OR NOTHING

The current worldwide health situation has, as you have probably noticed, thrown the professional wrestling world into a quagmire. Companies are holding their events in empty arenas - if they're holding them at all - and even the possibility of WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36, happening was in doubt.

While experts and politicians argue over how long we have to go before quarantining and social distancing is no longer a necessity, we still need to look to the future. And, for us, that future involves the upcoming WWE and AEW PPV events. While WWE, who has been filming their shows at their Performance Center in Florida, have been cleared by that state's government as an "essential business", we still didn't have any details on the shows of their biggest competitor, All Elite Wrestling.

Well, we do now...

UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING



AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in pic.twitter.com/WBBwDj8tbv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 14, 2020

According to the Tweet, Double Or Nothing is still scheduled for Saturday, May 23rd and will be shown on pay per view. That's about all we know as of now, however.

The event had been booked at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, but due to circumstances, that situation is up in the air. What's for certain is that AEW is determined that this event is going to take place somewhere, and it will be make available to fans.

As soon as we have more details, we'll share them here, so make sure to keep checking Sportskeeda for more AEW and pro wrestling news.