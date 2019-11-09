AEW Rankings released for Top 5 Men, Women and Tag Teams on Roster

Who's on top and who's not?

Cody Rhodes had promised weeks ago that official rankings would be released probably before AEW Full Gear. It looks like Cody and AEW made good on that promise and have officially released the top 5 rankings for men, women and tag teams.

When Cody spoke with WrestleZone, he previewed that the Top 5 will be possibly a weekly thing and will look more like College football.

"On Friday, before Full Gear, I think we're going to put up our first-ever Top 5s. And the Top 5 should become a weekly thing. And this isn't just broadcast, it's also social. Just like with College Football and the A people, you get your top 20. And sometimes, a guy who is 5 and 0 is not ranked in the top three because of the quality of wins, the softness of the schedule."

"And it's fun. Because in College Football, people argue over, when we get near the playoffs, should they or should they not? Like PAC right now has great wins over Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, he's essentially Ohio State at this point, there's got to be a title shot in his future and there is, if he keeps winning and keeps going. But I believe before Full Gear, we will have our Top 5 for Women, Tags and for singles."

Which AEW Wrestlers finished in the Top 5 this week?

According to the tweets from the official AEW Twitter account, the rankings are as follows. The rankings does not include current title holders, so the likes of Chris Jericho have been excluded.

Men

Cody Pac Hangman Page Kenny Omega Jon Moxley

Women

Emi Sakura Britt Baker Hikaru Shida Allie Nyla Rose

Tag Teams

The Lucha Bros. Private Party The Young Bucks Dark Order Best Friends

#AEW Tag Team Rankings

What's next?

It's good to see that AEW is following through on their promise to release AEW Rankings. There are some interesting things that fans can learn from this list. Perhaps after AEW Full Gear, these rankings will probably change. AEW fans will probably find out soon enough.