AEW Revolution: 3 Botches you missed

There were a number of interesting botches at Revolution

AEW Revolution took over Chicago last night and saw several feuds come to an end, whilst others merely took another step forward. It was thought that Cody and MJF would finally collide and allow The American Nightmare the retribution he deserved for Friedman's betrayal back at Full Gear, but though they did wage war, Cody did not gain retribution.

Elsewhere, Chris Jericho lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley in the only title change of the night while Nyla Rose and the team of Kenny Omega and Adam Page were able to turn away their challengers, though not without a fight.

Darby Allin picked up a crucial win over Sammy Guevara, whilst Jake Hager proved that he was not a man to be messed with when he forced Dustin Rhodes to pass out in his first official AEW match.

It was a night that full of shocks, but it was also a night that included some interesting botches from the most unlikely places.

#3 Darby Allin completely misses a dive

Darby Allin took on Sammy Guevara in one of the best matches of the night, which saw Darby pick up the win after the Coffin Drop. Given the fast pace of the match, it's a testament to the talent of both men that there was only one major botch. This came when Guevara was positioned on the outside across the barricade and Allin looked to dive headfirst onto his challenger.

Allin dived out of the ring but slightly caught his foot on the middle rope, causing him to barely make any contact with Sammy, which meant that took a dive and only came away with a headbutt the barricade. Guevara still went on to sell the move as though it did connect full-force instead of just slightly grazing him.

#2 Kris Statlander almost falls off the top rope

Kris Statlander challenged Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship last night in a match that was much more competitive than The Native Beast is used to. Statlander has taken the AEW Women's Division by storm, but she wasn't able to find a way past Rose last night.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien threw everything at Rose including a top rope brainbuster that almost injured both women when Statlander was unable to gain footing on the top rope. She fell short in her attempt to step up to the top turnbuckle, which caused her other foot, which did make it to the top, to slip. Kris Stat fell backward, taking Rose with her as they did their best to salvage the move and avoid injury.

#1 Cody's Disaster Kick falls short of the target

Cody was looking for some revenge when he finally stepped in the ring with MJF, but it didn't go that way for The American Nightmare as MJF was able to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring to hit Cody and pick up the win. Despite losing the match, Cody was able to bust MJF open mid-way through but it became clear that this was because MJF bladed. When the Disaster Kick is slowed down, you can clearly see that Cody's boot makes no contact with his archenemy at all.

The blood added something to the match and it made it seem as though Cody was going to win in a match against a weakened Friedman, but obviously that wasn't the case.

Did you spot all of these botches or any that we missed? Have your say in the comments section below...