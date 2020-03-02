AEW Revolution: 5 Important takeaways from the show

The era of Jon Moxley has well and truly begun!

AEW Revolution was the first pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling in 2020, and the company knew that they needed to deliver, just one week before WWE presents Elimination Chamber.

It was a show that was full of shocks, as Jon Moxley walked out of Chicago with the AEW World Championship. Not only that, but Nyla Rose successfully defended her Women's Championship against the fastest rising star in the Women's Division, and Kenny Omega and Adam Page somehow managed to walk out with their Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere, Darby Allin picked up the surprising win over Sammy Guevara, whilst Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager competed in their first singles matches of their AEW careers. AEW has now presented their first pay-per-view of the decade, but what is next for the company that has been firing on all cylinders for the past four months?

There was a lot of action throughout the almost four-hour show, but here is everything fans need to know heading into this week's episode of Dynamite.

#5. What's next for The Inner Circle?

The Inner Circle has been AEW's most talked-about group over the past few months but, last night, two of their members lost matches that they were expected to win. Chris Jericho has been AEW Champion throughout the entire Dynamite run, so how does Le Champion bounce back and encourage the likes of Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara to continue to support him without gold around his waist? Especially since Hager was the only one to pick up a win last night.

The Inner Circle currently has no gold, and it appears that they are no closer to picking up any after last night either, so what is next for the team that consists of Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Ortis, Santana and former Champion, Chris Jericho?

