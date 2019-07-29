×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW Rumors: Backstage update on CM Punk possibly joining the company

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
253   //    29 Jul 2019, 10:01 IST

Punk and Rhodes
Punk and Rhodes

What's the story?

Recently, CM Punk opened up on getting an offer from All Elite Wrestling via text messages. While Cody Rhodes did agree to the fact that he texted Punk, he also specified that no contracted offer was communicated via texts. He then added that the messages were sent only because they couldn't communicate with Punk by phone.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio is now stating that the recent exchange between Punk and AEW is not a work and that he simply doesn't want to wrestle.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into being, rumors have been floating around regarding CM Punk signing with the company. Punk not only made fun of fans who were speculating on his potential AEW debut but also took a shot at the promotion recently on Twitter.

Many thought that Punk would make his big debut at AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, but it was Jon Moxley who came out in the end and shocked the fans in the process.

As mentioned earlier, Punk recently went on to claim that he was offered a contract via texts but Cody later clarified on the same.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk simply doesn't want to wrestle. He said that the promotion wants Punk on their roster and have contacted him, but he isn't interested.

Advertisement
They want him, they’ve contacted him and he isn’t interested. They made another pitch for this pay-per-view and I’m sure they’ll try to make another pitch for [the TNT show] and he says no. That’s where it stands.

What's next?

If Punk does agree on signing a contract with AEW in the near future, he would be a huge addition to the roster, leading to a string of potential dream matches. However, as of right now, this seems to be unlikely.

Do you think Punk will make his AEW debut and come back to pro wrestling somewhere down the line?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors CM Punk Cody Rhodes
Advertisement
AEW News: The Young Bucks speak out on CM Punk possibly joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes discusses possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
5 Signs that CM Punk could possibly debut at AEW All Out 
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: Major update on Dean Ambrose joining AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk responds to AEW question, Cody Rhodes comments
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Cody Rhodes addresses CM Punk's future following alleged AEW contract offer
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why it makes sense for CM Punk to join AEW right now
RELATED STORY
3 Opponents For CM Punk If He Joins AEW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us