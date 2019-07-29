AEW Rumors: Backstage update on CM Punk possibly joining the company

Punk and Rhodes

What's the story?

Recently, CM Punk opened up on getting an offer from All Elite Wrestling via text messages. While Cody Rhodes did agree to the fact that he texted Punk, he also specified that no contracted offer was communicated via texts. He then added that the messages were sent only because they couldn't communicate with Punk by phone.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio is now stating that the recent exchange between Punk and AEW is not a work and that he simply doesn't want to wrestle.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into being, rumors have been floating around regarding CM Punk signing with the company. Punk not only made fun of fans who were speculating on his potential AEW debut but also took a shot at the promotion recently on Twitter.

Many thought that Punk would make his big debut at AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, but it was Jon Moxley who came out in the end and shocked the fans in the process.

As mentioned earlier, Punk recently went on to claim that he was offered a contract via texts but Cody later clarified on the same.

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk simply doesn't want to wrestle. He said that the promotion wants Punk on their roster and have contacted him, but he isn't interested.

They want him, they’ve contacted him and he isn’t interested. They made another pitch for this pay-per-view and I’m sure they’ll try to make another pitch for [the TNT show] and he says no. That’s where it stands.

What's next?

If Punk does agree on signing a contract with AEW in the near future, he would be a huge addition to the roster, leading to a string of potential dream matches. However, as of right now, this seems to be unlikely.

