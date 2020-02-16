AEW Rumors: Backstage update on Jeff Cobb's contract status

Is Cobb signed to an AEW Contract? (Pic Source: AEW)

On last week's AEW Dynamite, ROH star Jeff Cobb debuted on the program when he attacked Jon Moxley on behalf of Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Cobb is slated to go up against Moxley next week on Dynamite but it's still unclear whether he is actually signed with the promotion. According to a new report by Fightful Select, he has still not signed an AEW Contract and is still working ROH shows as a free agent.

Who is Jeff Cobb?

Jeff Cobb is a former Olympian who appeared in the 2004 Olympics representing Guam and started pro wrestling in 2009. He has appeared for several organizations including Lucha Underground, Action Zone Wrestling, All Pro Wrestling, Supreme Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Bushido and ROH.

He was recently signed to ROH, but it looks he is now working on a non-contratual basis.

Is Jeff Cobb signed to AEW?

As of right now, Jeff Cobb is not signed with either ROH and AEW. A PW Insider report also states that Cobb is only booked for next week's AEW Dynamite and is a free agent. Essentially, he can work with anyone he wants.

Fighful Select reached out to AEW itself and provided more insight on Cobb's actual contract status.

"I asked two people in AEW about Jeff Cobb's status, and one avoided the question, while another said they preferred to not answer. When asking around, I had it confirmed that as of Wednesday, Cobb hadn't signed. He's advertised for ROH dates through Mania weekend but has been working without a contract there as well.Thus far, we've been told that Cobb has "seemed open" to about anything."

It'll be interesting how things work out for Cobb. As of right now, wrestling fans will have to tune in to see what happens when Cobb takes on Mox.