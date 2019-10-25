AEW Rumors: Backstage update on Luchasaurus' hamstring injury

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 91 // 25 Oct 2019, 14:23 IST

Luchasaurus

As reported earlier, AEW Superstar Luchasaurus injured his hamstring last week on October 16th. The injury occurred while training for his in-ring television debut for AEW Dynamite that he was scheduled to have later that night. He and his tag-team partner Jungle Boy were slated to face the team of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. - The Lucha Brothers in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament match but owing to the injury, he was replaced by their fellow Jurassic Express stablemate Marko Stunt.

The match was won by the Lucha Bros and according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the cards on the match had to be rearranged. The original plan for Dynamite was to open with this match but since Luchasaurus got replaced by Marko Stunt at the last moment, the higher-ups did not want to pressurize Stunt by having him open the show. Instead, the tournament matches were switched and opened with The Best Friends taking on SoCal Uncensored.

The nature of Luchasaurus' injury

As per reports by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been revealed that the nature of his injury is not serious. Initially, it was assumed that Luchasaurus had torn his hamstring but now it is believed that he has only strained his hamstring.

If the report is true, it is certainly good news for fans of Luchasaurus and The Jurassic Express. If it was a full tear, the masked Superstar would have to go under the knife and it would have taken him six-eight months or nearly a year to return to in-ring competition.

Since it is only a strained hamstring, he might be able to recuperate within a month. However, at the time of writing, there is no news yet as to when he can mareturn to the squared circle.

