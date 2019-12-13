AEW Rumors: Chris Jericho's friend possibly signs with All Elite Wrestling

Another doctor in the house?

If anyone was watching AEW Dynamite last night, they would have seen Brandi Rhodes taunting the rest of the Women's division. Her new devotee, Melanie Cruise was with her as well as a bald man whose identity she did not reveal. While some fans were assuming it was Dustin Rhodes, it was actually a friend of Chris Jericho, who goes by the name of Dr. Luther.

Ryan Satin on Twitter revealed the news, which actually comes from a Reddit user. While it's unclear if this is true, photographic evidence reveals otherwise.

Someone on Reddit pointed out that the bald guy shown in the Nightmare Collective promo last night could be FMW/Canadian wrestler Dr. Luther, who is close with Chris Jericho.



The arm tattoo matches his profile pic on Twitter & the gimmick seems to match. pic.twitter.com/rNMoZwpGEw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 12, 2019

In another interesting bit of news, it turns out that Dr. Luther was there backstage at AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho posted this on Instagram.

Who is Doctor Luther?

Doctor Luther is actually an independent wrestler who has been on the wrestling circuit for several years. A Canadian native, he was actually trained in the Hart Dungeon. He has wrestled for various promotions such as WAR, IWA Japan, WCW, ECW, ECCW. Since 2006, Dr. Luther has been wrestling sporadically.

What is Brandi Rhodes Nightmare Collective?

Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong are seemingly on a mission to take over the Women's division. They have now recruited another monster Melanie Cruise in their ranks and there is every possibility that they could be looking for more.

Kris Statlander already turned them down and she might be the target of their wrath. Similarly, it also seems that Riho and Brandi Rhodes could be in their sights. The Nightmare Collective is on the hunt and it'll be interesting to see who will be their victim on the last episode of AEW Dynamite of 2019 on December 18. Wrestling fans will have tune in and find out.