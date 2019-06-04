AEW Rumors: Contracted Star was backstage at Double or Nothing, Rival Promotion stopped debut

Cody.

What's the story?

It's been well over a week since All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event but the rumours regarding the promotion's first ever show just won't stop coming in.

The latest piece of backstage information via PWInsider reveals that current Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage was backstage at the MGM Grand Arena and was all set to wrestle at the PPV.

However, Impact Wrestling officials caught wind of his presence and prevented a surprise appearance from happening.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Cage is considered to be one of the most promising wrestlers outside the WWE. The 35-year-old has been wrestling since 2004 and has worked for many noteworthy promotions such as Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and AAA.

He even had a brief stint in WWE's former developmental system Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2008 and had even held the FCW Tag Team titles. Cage would get released in 2009, after which he would resume working on the independent circuit.

After working for TNA for two years between 2012 and 2014, Cage would return to the Impact Zone in 2018. He got a healthy push and was inserted into a feud with former WWE Superstar, Johnny Impact.

Cage would finally win the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship in April earlier this year at the Rebellion PPV.

The heart of the matter

As per a report from PWInsider, Brain Cage was present backstage at Double or Nothing and was moments away from wrestling at the show.

However, Impact Wrestling officials were informed about the same, who called him up and prevented him from debuting due to contractual obligations with the company.

Cage's contract with Impact, unfortunately, didn't allow him to wrestle at the monumental show. While the nature of his nixed role has been kept under wraps, sources say that he would have made a surprise appearance in one of the matches.

It is also interesting to note that Tommy Dreamer, who is a member of Impact's creative team, worked the Casino Battle Royale match as he isn't under any contract, not just with Impact, but with any promotion for that matter.

What's next?

Impact Wrestling's World Champion has his sights set on AEW and that doesn't sound too good for the folks running the show at the Impact Zone.

Cage's possible jump to AEW all depends on his current deal with Impact, who would want to keep him at any cost.

It's going to be an interesting few months ahead.