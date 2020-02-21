AEW Rumors: Jeff Cobb offered contract that allows him to work in NJPW

It looks Cody and AEW really want Cobb (Pic Source: AEW)

Considering all the action took place on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite between Cody Rhodes' death-defying moonsault off the top of the cage or the AEW Tag Team Battle Royal, it was also hard to miss the match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Cobb. The former Olympian's short time in AEW has been of interest to many as he is currently working as a free agent.

Now, in a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cobb has been offered an AEW Contract that would allow him to also work in NJPW like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

During a recent media call, Cody Rhodes also stated he was a huge fan of Jeff Cobb as he's a special athlete and that he hopes that AEW is a fit for him. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"It’s still in gestation. Jeff works with New Japan, he works with Ring of Honor and now he works for AEW. I’m a big fan of Jeff Cobb because I like shooters in wrestling. I don’t try to consider myself one with my limited amateur background, but I think Jeff is a tank. He’s a special athlete. So I think, to be transparent with you, it’s in gestation. I would hope that he would pursue the longer thing with AEW, but I don’t want it to impede anything that he is doing."

Cody also stated that the great thing about AEW is that they're willing to offer tailored contracts to meet the expectations of the concerned talent. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"That’s one of the great things about AEW. There’s no blanket contracts. Everyone’s contract is different about what they can do and where they can go. Tony Khan has tailored contracts to meet their sensibilities."

Is there now a possibility that Cobb officially signs with AEW rather than work just a 'few dates' with them? Only time will tell if Cobb becomes a bigger part of the company going forward.