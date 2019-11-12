AEW Rumors: Next Hardcore match might not happen anytime soon

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 12 Nov 2019, 09:48 IST SHARE

Never again (for now)

After the devastating main event between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega which was considered the most violent match in a long time for a pro wrestling company, it now looks like fans will have to wait for the next one. According to WrestleTalk, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that AEW does not have plans to hold a similar hardcore match or "lights out" match anytime soon.

What happened between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega?

It's an understatement to say that Omega and Moxley tore the house down. They used barbed wire bats and brooms, iron chains, broken glass and a barbed wire spider web. The only thing missing from the match was the kitchen sink.

Wrestling fans have been split over whether the match elevated or did nothing for both men. Others are of the opinion that this match actually elevated Kenny Omega a great deal while also establishing Jon Moxley as a legit tough guy.

When it comes to Moxley, it's doubtful that he will participate in a match like this for a while. His wife, Renee Young, was not too happy with the content of the match and made her feelings clear on Twitter while the match was happening.

Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

On the other hand, the feud between the two men doesn't seem like it's over. After the match, Omega tweeted that while he's not been cleared by the doctors, he will be back.

I lost and doctors won’t clear me for TV.



The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back.



I win. #AEWFullGear #AEW — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 11, 2019

When is the next hardcore match in AEW?

Dave Meltzer believes that the next hardcore match in AEW is not going to happen for a while.

Advertisement

“My impression after talking to people today is I don’t think you’re gonna see a match like this again for a long time if ever.”

Moreover, it is believed that Moxley really wanted to do this type of match and his wish was granted by the AEW executives and Tony Khan.

“The impression I was given is that Jon Moxley really wanted to do a match like this so they let him do the match. I think it’s out of his — I shouldn’t say it’s out of his system — but, it’s done now. I think it’s over.”

What's next?

It's smart on AEW's part that this match should be more of a special attraction than a regular event. Moreover, it's more enticing to see where Moxley and Omega go from here.