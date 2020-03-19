AEW Rumors: Possible backstage report on Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy debuts

Was Brodie Lee always going to be revealed as The Exalted One?

The real reason Matt Hardy is included in the Blood and Guts match instead of Nick Jackson has been revealed.

The pair sure did make an impact (Pic Source: AEW)

Their names were tossed around the Internet Wrestling Community as possible additions to the AEW Roster going forward, but it wasn't a reality until now. Both Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) finally made their debuts in All Elite Wrestling and had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, they would have brought the house down.

With that being said, there were months of speculation about whether the rumors were true. According to a new report by PWInsider, Lee was always supposed to be revealed as The Exalted One.

The Hardy teases were a blatant misdirection in order to keep the ruse going and mainly cover up Lee's debut. Once AEW confirmed Lee's availability, he was given The Exalted One gimmick.

In the case of Hardy, his arrival in the company was already a foregone conclusion as The Young Bucks appeared in his Free The Delete series and had 'buried' him as well. The last video he released coincided with his debut on AEW Dynamite.

As many witnessed on the show, Hardy was revealed to be the fifth man to replace Nick Jackson in The Elite vs. The Inner Circle Blood and Guts match. The reason that Hardy is being included is that Nick's wife is expecting another child and the break was already pre-planned.

With that being said, AEW delivered a successful show within a closed set and still managed to come across as entertaining. The promotion even used their talent as audience members with heels on one end and faces on the other. It gave the show the much needed 'color' in what could have been a dull affair.

It'll be interesting to see how AEW takes this forward as things might become more and more challenging to shoot the show live.