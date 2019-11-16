AEW Rumors: Real reason why the company doesn't want Cody challenging for the World title ever again

Chris Jericho and Cody.

Are you one of the many fans who believe Cody will get a future AEW World title shot despite losing at AEW Full Gear?

It seems All Elite Wrestling is quite serious about its Executive Vice President being away from the World title picture.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people backstage in AEW have insisted that the company will not steer away from the promise of Cody never getting another opportunity to win the AEW World Championship. The reason why the company is firm on its stand is to convey the importance of stipulations to the fans.

Meltzer stated the following:

As far as the stips go, Cody had said that if he didn’t win the title, he would never challenge for it again. Those in the company are insistent that is exactly what will happen, and that this is step one in trying to teach people stipulations matter.

Cody faced Chris Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Full Gear PPV. The stipulation of the match was that Cody will never get a chance to win the biggest prize in the promotion if he ended up losing to Y2J. And that's exactly what happened.

The 30-minute match ended with Cody falling short and it effectively ended his dreams of becoming the World Champion in the promotion he helped build.

The former WWE Superstar had mentioned during a career-defining promo in the buildup to Full Gear that wrestlers who were in executive positions used to book themselves to be champions back in the day. Cody's legendary father Dusty Rhodes was often accused of using his power to win titles. The Rhodes scion didn't want to garner similar criticism.

More than the aforementioned reason, in this scenario, however, AEW wants the fans to take stipulations seriously.

Even though many fans have pinpointed loopholes in the Cody situation, Nick Jackson reiterated the company's stand and assured that they would adhere to the stips no matter what.

It's a bold decision to keep Cody, who is inarguably one of the best wrestlers in the world at the moment, away from the world title picture.

Will AEW live up to their stipulations and succeed in drilling the basics into the minds of the fans? Only time will tell.

