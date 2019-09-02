AEW Rumors: Sadie Gibbs and another wrestler had a backstage altercation at All Out

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 400 // 02 Sep 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not best friends...at the moment

According to Cultaholic, Casey Michael of squared circle sirens reported that Sadie Gibbs and Bea Priestley had a backstage altercation at All Out. It should be noted that this report is unconfirmed, speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. Both women were in the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Who is Sadie Gibbs?

Sadie Gibbs is a young, up and coming wrestler who was recruited by AEW from the UK independent wrestling scene. She has also wrestled for Stardom. As noted by some reports, her in-ring work is excellent and she has a strong athletic background. This includes gymnastics, track and field, bikini figure competitions, and CrossFit.

Who is Bea Priestley?

Bea Priestley is also a young British wrestler who has wrestled for promotions such as WCPW, Stardom, Progress Wrestling and World of Sport. She made her debut for AEW at Fight for the Fallen, where she inadvertently caused Britt Baker to have a concussion when she kicked her.

i'm pretty certain this bea priestley kick gave britt baker a concussion. she could barely stand up after it. i'm not sure she was even aware of where she was for a minute or two. unfortunate if it's true. #aew #fightforthefallen #aewfightforthefallen pic.twitter.com/ESgCVZF4r3 — gav (@gavinuk86) July 14, 2019

At the Casino Battle Royale, Britt Baker jumped out of the ring and brawled with Bea Priestley. On an interesting side note, Britt Baker is in a relationship with NXT superstar Adam Cole while Priestley is the girlfriend of NJPW star Will Ospreay. Both men had an amusing exchange about the brawl between both their girlfriends at All Out.

We’re cool man...our ladies not so much... — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 1, 2019

Did Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs fight backstage?

As noted earlier, it's unclear at this point. People are taking note of the factor that allegedly both women no-sold each other's move in the Casino Battle Royale. In the clip below, Bea is not selling the Gorilla Press from Gibbs.

What happens now?

As noted, this is just pure speculation. Bea Priestley will most likely be involved in a feud with Britt Baker. But if booked properly, AEW could make hay of this supposed real-life feud and turn it into something interesting. We'll soon find out when AEW debuts on TNT.