AEW Rumors: Familiar face possibly making surprise appearance at All Out [POSSIBLE SPOILER]

All Out Casino Battle Royale

AEW Casino Battle Royale will take place on The Buy In pre-show

We are just 24 hours away from All Elite Wrestling's much hyped All Out PPV event, and the a Casino Battle Royale on "The Buy In" pre-show - in which the female talents of AEW will compete for a future Women's title shot. Participants in the Casino Battle Royale match include the following:

Allie

Yuka Sakazaki

Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Brandi Rhodes

Teal Piper

Ivelisse

Jazz

Big Swole

Sadie Gibbs

Awesome Kong

Shazza McKenzie

More names are expected to be participating in the match, meaning a few surprises might be in store for fans by the time the Casino Battle Royale match has concluded.

Casino Battle Royale could feature a big surprise name [POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD]

Speaking of surprises, Sports Illustrated is reporting that sources close to Impact Wrestling are noting that a deal is being worked on which could see Impact loan out Tenille Dashwood, FKA Emma in WWE, for the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

"Sources close to Impact Wrestling revealed to Sports Illustrated that Impact is working on a deal to include newly-signed Tenille Dashwood as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match, reads the SI report. "Impact has a roster overflowing with talented wrestlers, so exposure of any kind—particularly during All Out—is a major benefit for the company."

As of this writing, All Elite Wrestling has made no official announcement regarding Dashwood competing in the Battle Royale match, and it's worth noting that should Dashwood indeed compete in the match, it will likely be a one-off appearance for the former WWE star in AEW, as she is currently under contract with Impact Wrestling.

A similar situation took place earlier this month, when Impact Wrestling allowed Rob Van Dam to make a one-time appearance at the big WWE Raw Reunion show, however, RVD did not compete in a match.

