AEW Rumors: Top Superstar turns down AEW contract; coming to WWE?

Joey Ryan's future will be revealed soon

The AEW Double or Nothing PPV was one of the best pay-per-views of the year and was extremely successful. There was a rumour that Joey Ryan would be coming down to the All Elite Wrestling to sign a new contract with the company.

However, according to reports by SoCalUncensored, Joey Ryan has turned down a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling and will be making an announcement about his future in an upcoming Bar Wrestling show.

Joey Ryan was recently released from his contract with Lucha Underground. There was speculation about his future in wrestling and because of his appearances and participation in Being the Elite Youtube videos and his match at All In, it was expected he might be going to All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also reported that Joey Ryan had been contacted by WWE, who wanted him to be a part of NXT and to take on a coaching role in the company in the coming years.

After the WWE story came to light, Ryan had a 'farewell to Indies tour' t-shirt, thereby fuelling speculation about his future.

Joey Ryan recently announced that May 30 would be the last day for the availability of his 'Farewell to Indies tour' t-shirt.

According to the reports by SoCalUncensored, he has turned down his contract with WWE. Meanwhile, Ryan is scheduled to appear at Bar Wrestling's Pickle Jar Hero show, which will also take place on the 30th of May. On that day, Ryan is scheduled to make an announcement.

This Thursday, May 30th in SoCal, Joey Ryan will announce his future plans, contract status and the future of #BarWrestling.

• $25 Presale at https://t.co/5f3gDrgujz

• $40 at Door

• All Ages pic.twitter.com/TxuABFYZGI — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) May 25, 2019

It appears that he will be addressing his future on the show.

If Joey Ryan is saying a farewell to the Independent Scene after all, he might be going to either AEW or WWE.

With the AEW contract reportedly being turned down, WWE NXT might see Joey Ryan at their show sooner or later.

