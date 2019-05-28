WWE News: Identity of Roman Reigns' family member Shane McMahon attacked on RAW revealed

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.39K // 28 May 2019, 07:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lance Anoa'i

What's the story?

Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns are set to clash in the future at WWE Super ShowDown on the 7th of June, as WWE travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Leading up to their feud, on this week's episode of WWE RAW, Shane McMahon decided to make it personal with Reigns by attacking one of his family members in a squash segment.

It appears the opponent was actually a member of the Anoa'i family and a cousin of Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon has been on a run as a heel lately. He was able to defeat The Miz twice, both times apparently by fluke. With two wins under his belt and still claiming to be 'The Best in the World', Shane McMahon decided to focus on 'The Big Dog' in WWE -- Roman Reigns.

Reigns had taken things to a new level with the McMahon family when he attacked Vince McMahon and hit him with a Superman Punch.

Having been able to defeat Elias at WWE Money in the Bank without much trouble, he is now focusing on Shane McMahon for a match at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon decided to mock Roman Reigns by attacking his cousin, Lance Anoa'i on WWE RAW.

Lance Anoa'i is the son of Manu (Afa Jr. Anoa'i). Manu was known for teaming up with Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr in the Legacy. He was later kicked out of the group by Randy Orton for being a weak member of the group.

By his family line, he is technically Roman Reigns' nephew. He is a professional wrestling in the Independent Scene for Major League wrestling. He has appeared in WWE before as a security guard in a Brock Lesnar segment.

Advertisement

What's next?

Roman Reigns did not appreciate his family member being humiliated and showed as much by interfering in the segment and attacking Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

ALSO READ: Full AEW Double or Nothing PPV Results