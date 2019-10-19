AEW Rumors: Truth about Cody Rhodes working dark match despite being ill

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes wrestled in an 8-Man Tag Team Match after this week’s taping of AEW Dynamite, despite having dealt with a high fever the previous night.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the sheer toughness and praiseworthy professionalism displayed by Cody.

Cody Rhodes didn’t appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW vignettes promoting the upcoming AEW World Championship Match between Chris Jericho and Cody have become the talk of the town.

However, former WWE Superstar and current AEW stalwart Cody did not perform on the live AEW Dynamite episode this week.

Cody Rhodes worked a dark match and a segment with a fan after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Cody teamed up with his brother Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) to compete against the team of T-Hawk, Cima, and Private Party in a dark match that took place after this week's AEW Dynamite taping.

Furthermore, Cody also took part in a segment with a young fan who dressed up as AEW star Orange Cassidy. The fan scored a pinfall on Cody in a lighthearted segment.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that Cody had been ill with a 102 degree fever the night prior to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping. Regardless, Cody still competed in the 8-Man Tag Team Match after Dynamite went off the air, besides also featuring in the segment with the young fan.

The professional wrestling community has, in light of Cody’s palpable commitment to entertaining the fans, heaped a considerable amount of praise on him for working despite being under the weather.

Cody’s 8-Man Tag Team Match will air as part of next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode, on YouTube.

Moreover, Cody, who is also AEW’s Executive Vice President (EVP), is presently scheduled to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. The matchup will transpire at the AEW Full Gear event, which takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 9th, 2019.

