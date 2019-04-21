×
AEW Rumors: Turner Executives unaware of AEW talking to other networks 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
21 Apr 2019

Important decisions to be made!
Important decisions to be made!

What's the story?

According to 411 Mania, while there are several media reports that while AEW is talking to several networks such as Showtime, it appears that Turner Executives are unaware of this.

In case you didn't know...

The AEW roster has a genuine variety to it with names such as Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho and many more -but it's unknown when they will debut on TV.

Recent reports have pushed a lot of confusion into the pro-wrestling community. A couple of days ago, some troubling details emerged.

Speaking to Jeffrey Harris of 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast, The Wrap's Tony Maglio instituted that AEW will have to pay for airtime since they are an unproven commodity if they go on Turner Media's TNT or TBS. This is quite alarming as most networks pay for their content, especially when it comes to wrestling or sports shows.

Dave Meltzer refuted this report on the F4Wonline message board. Meltzer says that the report is false and that tons of networks are offering lots of money for weekly live programming and streaming content. He also insisted that the AEW TV deal has not been signed because of multiple offers.

According to Cageside Seats, sources close to AEW have denied such a 'time buy deal' has even been discussed.

The heart of the matter

According to 411 Mania, they have reached out to Turner Executives who seem puzzled at the fact that AEW has been talking with other networks. They only found out in the media reports. The report goes on to say:-

It should be noted that the idea of Turner being unaware of possible talks with Showtime (if that’s the other network AEW is in talks with) isn’t all that strange. While one might think that potential negotiation partners might be aware of competing offers (if not the details), that is not always the case. Showtime is said to be keeping any word of their negotiations quiet for the time being and have not issued any comments about the topic.

What's next?

As of now, it's unclear as to which network AEW will appear on. Only time will tell. Until then, wrestling fans will have to look forward to AEW Double or Nothing, which will be held on May 25, 2019.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Chris Jericho AEW Roster
