AEW Rumors: Update on company's interest in Luke Harper (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 19 Dec 2019, 22:43 IST SHARE

Luke Harper recently left WWE

Luke Harper has been one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world since he was granted his release from his WWE contract on December 8.

Last week, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported that AEW World Champion Chris Jericho would like to see the former Wyatt Family member join AEW, but it was unclear whether he would choose to sign for Tony Khan’s promotion or work elsewhere.

In an update on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Colohue told host Korey Gunz that AEW would be a good fit for Harper but, to his knowledge, there has not yet been an approach for him to join the company.

“I suspect if that’s something Luke Harper wants to do, the door seems to be wide open for it. Whether or not that’s his choice, I’m not sure. It depends how he would be used, but I think AEW is built well for him. There are obviously people like Jon Moxley there who he could put on great matches with and I think that is something of interest. Whether or not he’s been approached, to my knowledge, he has not yet.”

Listen to the full Luke Harper discussion from the 32:00 mark of the video below.

Luke Harper’s career in 2019

In April 2019, Luke Harper revealed on Twitter that he had asked to be released from his WWE contract.

At the time, WWE had just released Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger), KENTA (fka Hideo Itami) and TJP after they requested to leave, but the company decided to keep Harper under contract for the next eight months.

During that time, he briefly returned to WWE television in September and October to help Erick Rowan in his battle with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, but the former Intercontinental Champion disappeared from programming following the 2019 draft.

On the same day that Harper was released, WWE also confirmed that The Ascension and Sin Cara had been allowed to leave.