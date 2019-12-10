WWE Rumors: Details on AEW's interest in Luke Harper (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 10 Dec 2019, 19:45 IST SHARE

Should Luke Harper join AEW?

Eight months after publicly revealing that he had asked to leave WWE, Luke Harper was released from his contract with the company on December 8.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the future of the former Wyatt Family member over the last two days, with many fans predicting that he could become the latest WWE Superstar to sign with AEW.

Speaking to Korey Gunz on this week's episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue mentioned that AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is a big fan of Harper and he would like to see his former WWE colleague in Tony Khan’s company.

“I’m not sure where he’ll personally choose, but I do know that Chris Jericho has spoken on his behalf quite recently in interviews that Luke Harper is someone that he is definitely interested in and wants to see at AEW. Obviously he doesn’t have final say, but that is someone of interest to him.”

Colohue also said that Bray Wyatt was one of the few people in WWE who believed in Harper, and WWE management did not know how to book the former Intercontinental Champion in storylines that did not involve Wyatt.

For more details on Luke Harper and the latest WWE releases, listen to Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue!

Luke Harper’s career in 2019

Despite hardly appearing on television in 2019, this year has turned out to be one of the most eventful of Harper’s career.

The two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion posted a heartfelt statement on Twitter ahead of his televised return against Dominik Dijakovic at the Worlds Collide event on WrestleMania 35 weekend, and he later went on to compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at ‘Mania.

Advertisement

One week later, Harper revealed that he had asked to leave WWE after over six years with the company, while reports emerged that Vince McMahon did not like a dark match that he participated in against EC3.

Bray Wyatt’s former ally surprisingly returned to WWE television after a five-month absence in September 2019 at Clash of Champions, where he helped Erick Rowan defeat Roman Reigns. The Bludgeon Brothers then teamed up three weeks later in a losing effort against Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell.

Harper has only competed in one televised match since then – the 20-man Battle Royal at Crown Jewel – and he had not been used since being drafted to SmackDown in October.