AEW Rumors: Update on TNT deal, what we know so far

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Rumors
216   //    23 Jul 2019, 20:56 IST

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on TNT pic, as shown on AEW on TNT's Twitter account.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on TNT pic, as shown on AEW on TNT's Twitter account.

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is preparing for the launch of their new weekly television series coming this Fall on TNT Network. AEW and TNT are ready to make a monumental announcement sometime tomorrow with further details and information.

In case you didn't know...

AEW announced months ago their intentions on creating and establishing a weekly television show on Turner networks. This is the first time in well over eighteen years since the WCW buyout that a wrestling program has aired on any Turner affiliated network.

AEW Senior Advisor and Lead Analyst Jim Ross had speculated in recent interviews the show would run for two hours and likely would air on Tuesday or Wednesday nights, in prime-time. The show was rumoured to be called either "Tuesday Night Dynamite" or "Wednesday Night Dynamite", depending on which night the show would air on. More recently, the rumour going around is that the show was expected to air on Wednesday, October 2nd, at 8 pm(EST).

The heart of the matter

The company announced in collaboration with TNT on its Twitter account of an announcement coming tomorrow. We may finally know the answers to the questions we've been clamouring to know for the last few months.

"The calm before the storm... Tomorrow! #AreYouElite".

What's next?

As you can see, All Elite Wrestling is preparing for an announcement for their TNT show tomorrow. The announcement will be made on their Twitter account, and a potential followup video on their YouTube channel.

Are you excited for AEW on TNT? Let us know in the comment section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and event results.

