AEW Rumors: Wrestler who lost to Jon Moxley in 14 seconds signed along with Tag Partner

13 Dec 2019

Pic Credit - Lee South/AEW.

It seems that another tag team is now part of the AEW Roster. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Fightful, The Beaver Boys (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) have signed with AEW. Alex Reynolds was the man who lost on Dynamite in 14 seconds to Jon Moxley before Chris Jericho came out and cut his promo.

Who are the Beaver Boys?

The Beaver Boys have been in the pro wrestling industry for a while. They have worked in places such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Combat Zone Wrestling, NYWC Wrestling, and have also appeared in WWE where they wrestled Heavy Machinery earlier this year.

Both men have actually worked in WWE at some level, whether it was in NXT or ECW. For the first time, they have actually signed to a contract with a major promotion with national television coverage.

What will the Beaver Boys be doing in AEW?

At the moment, they have been presented as jobbers where they have lost their matches to Proud N' Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) and Best Friends on AEW Dynamite. But there was a purpose to the madness and in AEW, everything has a reason.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Alex Reynolds was seen in his hotel room where the TV Screen suddenly became alive and started talking to Reynolds. He was confused as it turned out to be The Dark Order and asked him whether if he was tired of losing. Evil Uno appeared and said, "Join The Dark Order."

Alex was talking to the screen as it blinked to normal and John Silver walked into the room and asked him who he was talking to.

So far, The Dark Order seems to be going after Jobbers who are losing all the time like Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. It's actually a smart move as it offers people lower down the card something to do. Perhaps, The Beaver Boys will join and start winning again.