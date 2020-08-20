AEW's Chris Jericho and WWE's Johnny Gargano exchange words over new nickname

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recent got a new nickname and AEW Superstar Chris Jericho was quick to respond. Both Gargano and Jericho were involved in a conversation on Instagram that saw them praise each other.

Johnny Gargano's new nickname 'The Wednesday Knight' caught Chris Jericho's attention on Instagram. He left a comment saying,

"Love it! I should've thought of that."

It is important to note that Chris Jericho recently revealed his new nickname 'Demo God' in the context of the viewership war between WWE NXT and A.E.W. on Wednesday Nights.

Johnny Gargano was quick to respond, and the WWE Superstar did not hesitate from calling Chris Jericho the G.O.A.T. Here's what Johnny Gargano had to say in reply to Chris Jericho's comments.

"You are the (goat emoji) of cool nicknames so that is the highest of compliments."

Johnny Gargano and his current run on WWE NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turned heel earlier this year. He, along with his wife Candice LeRae, now plan on ruling the Black and Gold brand as the ultimate power couple of WWE.

In his bid to reach the top, Johnny Gargano competed in a triple-threat qualifier match to determine one of the contenders for a crucial ladder match. Unfortunately for him, that in-ring encounter ended with Bronson Reed pinning Roderick Strong.

A couple of weeks later, Dexter Lumis -- who had already booked a spot for himself in the Ladder Match -- had to drop out of the said bout following his ankle injury. As a result, Johnny Gargano had another opportunity to qualify for yet another NXT Takeover match that will crown the new North American Champion.

He got his shot on this week's episode of WWE NXT and faced Ridge Holland in a brutal Single's match. In the end, Gargano emerged victorious is now set to compete in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX.

Johnny Gargano also made an appearance during the main event on WWE NXT this week when Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream were battling it out for the last spot in the said Ladder Match.