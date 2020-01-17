AEW's Cody Rhodes interestingly thinks a WWE Superstar is the best babyface in wrestling

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Cody Rhodes is currently in the midst of a classic uphill climb/comeback storyline in AEW as he attempts to earn a match against the man who betrayed him and cost him the AEW World Title, MJF.

However, when he's not facing adversity in the ring to get his hands on his rival he's answering questions on Twitter. One of the questions he was recently asked was who he thought the best babyface in recent wrestling memory was, or who the babyface Cody was most trying to be like was, and Cody's answer was surprising to say the least,

In 2020 you can’t be a bad guy and be a good guy. It’s see through. You have to be unwavering in your moral code, how you act when folks aren’t looking, and you have to be self aware...



Cena is kinda’ the standard in transcending a pretend hero to being a real one for millions. https://t.co/32HE3anLHj — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 16, 2020

As you can see, Cody strongly feels that a babyface in wrestling has to be a babyface in all aspects of life otherwise the fans won't truly buy into it. As a result he lists Cena as inspiration for himself and as the best babyface in recent memory.

John Cena is notable for his extended run as a babyface at the top of the WWE with 'never give up' being one of the catchphrases associated with the Superstar. However, as Cody points out, Cena was also very much the good guy outside of the ring, breaking the record for granting 'make-a-wishes'.

Do you think Cody can one day be the John Cena of AEW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!