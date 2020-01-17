AEW's Cody Rhodes interestingly thinks a WWE Superstar is the best babyface in wrestling
Cody Rhodes is currently in the midst of a classic uphill climb/comeback storyline in AEW as he attempts to earn a match against the man who betrayed him and cost him the AEW World Title, MJF.
However, when he's not facing adversity in the ring to get his hands on his rival he's answering questions on Twitter. One of the questions he was recently asked was who he thought the best babyface in recent wrestling memory was, or who the babyface Cody was most trying to be like was, and Cody's answer was surprising to say the least,
As you can see, Cody strongly feels that a babyface in wrestling has to be a babyface in all aspects of life otherwise the fans won't truly buy into it. As a result he lists Cena as inspiration for himself and as the best babyface in recent memory.
John Cena is notable for his extended run as a babyface at the top of the WWE with 'never give up' being one of the catchphrases associated with the Superstar. However, as Cody points out, Cena was also very much the good guy outside of the ring, breaking the record for granting 'make-a-wishes'.
