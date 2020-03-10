AEW's Jake Hager says he taught multi-time WWE World Champion everything he knows

It looks like Hager is 'impressed' with a WWE Superstar (Pic Source: AEW)

While Jake Hager may have Powerbombed Jon Moxley through a table towards the end of the last AEW Dynamite, he has added a new submission move to his arsenal. Hager's standing arm-triangle choke has already handed him two victories and it is a legitimate MMA hold.

It seems that he already has a few fans back in the WWE, as Edge used the same hold on MVP, when he went after Randy Orton on WWE RAW.

Hager was asked to comment on Twitter about Edge using it and the AEW Superstar responded in a cheeky fashion.

Its no secret, I taught him everything he knows https://t.co/wjueKiEnPO — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) March 10, 2020

Hager's time in AEW has been a fruitful one so far. While he has only been in the ring less than a handful of times, his transition from Jack Swagger to The Big Hurt has been fairly successful.

Last year, he reflected on his Swagger character in an interview and thanked Chris Jericho for helping kill it during a promo on AEW Dynamite. He said:

"He didn't even really say anything special. The way he said it, though, was just perfect. It was a great moment. I think it's a great start for us. I'm not upset at all. It had to be done."

It'll be interesting to see how Hager progresses in AEW going forward.