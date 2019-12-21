AEW's Sammy Guevara on his goals for 2020, plans outside of wrestling & more (Exclusive)

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

AEW's Inner Circle including Sammy Guevara (second from left)

Since making its network television debut close to three months ago, AEW: Dynamite has undeniably made a global impact. Bringing together top talents from all walks of life within the world of professional wrestling, AEW has not only been impressing the television industry with its strong ratings out of the gate but also managers of major entertainment and sporting venues as all of its live events have been presented in front of capacity crowds.

One of AEW performers who has everyone talking about is Sammy Guevara. A particular in AEW's first televised singles match on Dynamite -- alongside Cody Rhodes -- Guevara has since become part of the dominating stable known as The Inner Circle. In regularly working alongside AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and the tag team of Santana and Ortiz, Guevara has regularly been part of top-rated AEW segments.

On December 20, 2019, I had the pleasure of speaking with Sammy Guevara by phone about his work with AEW, being the "Spanish God," appearing on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast, his goals beyond wrestling, his plans for 2020 and more. The full conversation is embedded below, while part of the chat has been transcribed exclusively for Sportskeeda.

Formore on Sammy Guevara, you can follow him via www.sammyguevara.com, www.twitter.com/sammyguevara and www.instagram.com/sammyguevara on social media; the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast can be downloaded via iTunes and PureGrainAudio.com.

On his plans for 2020

Sammy Guevara: It's not so much like a "New Year and these are the goals I want to accomplish," it's just goals in general I want to accomplish. I've said it before and I'll say it always, I'm going to be a World Champion, whether it's 2020, 2021, whatever year it's gonna happen, I guarantee you.

But 2020 is gonna be a big year for me. Not like I know anything, prior knowledge, I just have a feeling about it. 2020's going to be the year that a lot of people wake up and realize what I've known all along.

On goals outside of the ring

Sammy Guevara: We're gonna hit 100K subscribers next year, that's for sure. So it'll be cool to get that [YouTube] plaque finally. Besides that, I'd like to collaborate with Casey Neistat. One of these days, him and I, we're going to make a video together.

On his last words for the kids

Advertisement

Sammy Guevara: Anything is possible, man. You can be me, but better yet, you'll be you in accomplishing your goals. Life, I think, is The Matrix and whatever you work towards you can have.