AEW say top star is out with "serious injuries"

AEW provided an update on Awesome Kong after this week's Dark

Awesome Kong may no longer be at the peak of her career but she's still one of the bigger stars in the AEW women's division. During her run in All Elite Wrestling, Awesome Kong has been paired with Brandi Rhodes. Since Dynamite started, Kong and Brandi Rhodes went on to form the Nightmare Collective.

ALSO READ: AEW Dynamite Preview - Cody to receive 10 lashes, Huge 8-man match

However, Kong will now be on AEW programming for a while. On the latest episode of AEW Dark, Nightmare Collective members Luther and Mel turned on Awesome Kong and laid her out. This followed Mel's singles match against Hikaru Shida. Mel ended up losing the match after Kong accidentally hit her with a kendo stick strike to the head.

All Elite Wrestling provided an update on Awesome Kong's condition after her beatdown at the hands of Luther and Mel. Here's what the update on Twitter said:

Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action.

Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action. pic.twitter.com/3lELXkbrOK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 5, 2020